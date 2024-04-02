Cardi B isn’t afraid to open up with her fans, even about those “embarrassing” times when she wants to run away and hide.

Such a moment went down when Cardi, 31, attended Jason Lee’s Hollywood Cares event in Los Angeles. “Let me tell you what happened at the Jason Lee party,” said Cardi during a Saturday, March 30, Instagram Live, days after the gala full of A-list celebrities.

“So I’m talking to Paris Hilton, I’m talking to Rihanna. I’m smiling because when I get nervous, I smile,” the “Like What” rapper explained. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, yeah!’ I’m all up in Paris Hilton’s face because we [were] sitting right next to each other. When I f—king went home, you know what I noticed? That I have something black right here.”

Cardi pointed to a spot on the front of her teeth, indicating no one had told her about the wayward piece of food all night. “I noticed I had something black in my f–king teeth the whole time!” she shouted.

She admitted that she was a little high and drunk during the gala. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I hope that [Paris] didn’t notice,’” said Cardi. “When I got home and I noticed that [food], I just literally buried myself in my f—king bed ’cause that s—t is so f—king embarrassing.” Cardi added that she couldn’t sleep the whole night as she was obsessing over how she may have clowned herself in front of the Simple Life alum.

Cardi has been frank about her struggles with anxiety over the years. On the March 16 episode of 360 With Speedy, Cardi revealed that the increasing demands for her to drop the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy got too much to bear. “A lot of people just be, like, you know, ‘She’s afraid to drop an album, she’s afraid to drop music,’” she said. “Last year, I barely dropped music. It’s just, like, I was just afraid to do everything.”

The pressures resulted in Cardi retreating from the spotlight. She said she was afraid to go Live on Instagram, post a picture or even go out of the club. Cardi said she dreaded how “the next day seeing people, what they are going to say about me and everything.”

“I love talking about politics and everything,” she said. “I don’t even want to talk about it anymore because I’m just so afraid of just getting dragged every single f—king day like I’m tired.”

Cardi has seemingly conquered these fears. After encouragement from her estranged husband Offset, Cardi released “Like What (Freestyle)” on March 1. Two weeks later, she put out “Enough (Miami).” The former debuted in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, while the latter came in at No. 9, giving Cardi her 12th Top 10 hit.