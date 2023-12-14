Your account
Stylish

The Fiercest Fashion Risk Takers of 2023: Rihanna, Cardi B, Harry Styles and More

The Fiercest Fashion Risk Takers of 2023 Rihanna Cardi B Harry Styles and More
Rihanna, Cardi B, Harry Styles. Getty Images (3)

Some of the most memorable fashion risk-taking moments in Hollywood history took place in 2023.

In January, Doja Cat served as an omen for how wild and wacky the year’s outfits could get when she showed up at the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week covered entirely in red body paint and tiny beaded crystals.

A few months later, at the Met Gala in May, Rihanna wowed on the red carpet when she wore a dramatic white hooded Valentino gown featuring oversized 3D floral detailing. The dress took on a life of its own when the floral portion transformed into a shawl that draped over the singer’s shoulders.

Women weren’t the only ones who brought the edge. Billy Porter, for instance, stepped outside the box when he wore a dramatic velvet red gown at the Golden Globes in January. He paired the dress with a white shirt and bow tie to add a surprising edge to the look.

Keep scrolling to check out these and more:

