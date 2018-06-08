Congrats are in order for Cardi B and Offset who just welcomed the newest members of their growing family — a litter of puppies!

The 25-year-old pregnant hip-hop artist took to Instagram on Friday, June 8, to share the exciting news that her beloved four-legged friend had given birth to five adorable little canines.

“Hey everybody, somebody was so thirsty to become a mom that she couldn’t wait,” the “Bodack Yellow” rapper said before she panned the camera to the dog and the newborn pups. She then gushed over the cute little puppies in a baby voice.

“Parents,” she said as she showed the male and female dog, “and grandparents,” she exclaimed pointing the camera to herself and her 26-year-old fiancee.

The pooch news comes just one month before Cardi B and her fiancee are set to welcome their first child together — a baby girl. The rapper showed off her growing baby bump in a tight dress during an April performance on Saturday Night Live when she announced the exciting news that she was expecting.

In May, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the Billboard award winner’s due date is in July and added that the first-time mom is “not having sickness or issues right now.”

The insider added that Cardi “is loving eating for two, but she doesn’t love the way she looks in her performance outfits anymore.”

The couple got engaged in October 2017 after Offset dropped to one knee to pop the question during a live concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia with a stunning 8-carat ring. The two first went public with their relationship in February 2017.

