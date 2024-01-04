Carey Mulligan is married to a musician, but she hasn’t quite caught on to the Taylor Swift “Eras” trend.

“If you were a Taylor Swift era, which era would you be?” Mulligan, 38, was asked during a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, January 4.

“What does that mean?” Mulligan replied, prompting fellow actress Emma Stone to quip, “She’s never heard of her.”

While she may not know about the viral trend of selecting one’s “Era” based on the different vibes of Swift’s albums, Mulligan is definitely familiar with the singer’s music.

“Is an era an album? I’d be Folklore,” Mulligan decided. “My husband sings on Folklore. And it’s lovely. ‘Cowboy Like Me.’” (Mulligan has been married to Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford since 2012.)

Stone, 35, quickly agreed. “I want to choose Folklore because your husband sings on it,” she said.

Mulligan and Mumford, 36, attended the same Christian church camp as kids before reconnecting as adults. The duo have since tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“Marcus is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to,” Mulligan told Vogue in April 2015.

The couple share three children: Evelyn (born September 2015), Wilfred (born August 2017) and a third child born in 2023.

Mulligan is currently promoting Maestro, the Bradley Cooper–directed biopic which follows the life of legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein. Mulligan gives a scene-stealing performance as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. She also made an appearance in her friend and collaborator Emerald Fennell’s film Saltburn last year.

In addition to Mulligan and Stone — who is promoting her film Poor Things — Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Annette Bening (Nyad), Greta Lee (Past Lives) and Margot Robbie (Barbie) joined THR’s roundtable ahead of awards season.

For her performance in Maestro, Mulligan was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, and the film itself was nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama.

Mulligan will be going up against Bening, Lee and Gladstone for the award, as well as Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall and Cailee Spaeny for Priscilla. Cooper is also nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama and Best Director — Motion Picture.

The Golden Globes will air on CBS Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET.