Attention, cool cats and kittens! If there are more episodes of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness coming, Carole Baskin will not be part of them.

The big-cat activist, 58, claims she has “not been approached” about a reunion special episode of the Tiger King docuseries, The Wrap reported. Baskin also said that she “would not participate if asked.”

The docuseries followed Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. The former zoo owner, 57, is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison for a murder-for-hire plot after he allegedly hired a hitman to kill Baskin. He was also convicted of 17 charges of animal abuse.

Jeff Lowe, who took over the GW Zoo after Maldonado-Passage went to prison, revealed on April 2 that a new episode of the Netflix hit would be dropping soon.

“Netflix is adding one more episode, we’ll be on next week,” the animal park owner told Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner via a video message. “We’re filming here tomorrow!”

Dillon Passage, who is married to Maldonado-Passage, will not appear in the special either, he told Andy Cohen on Sunday, April 6.

“It’s going to be, like, a live-based episode, I believe,” Dillon, 24, told Radio Andy during the interview. “Kind of like a reunion. But, no, Netflix didn’t contact me to be a part of that.”

For fans of Tiger King, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Baskin doesn’t want to be part of the special, as she was not thrilled with the docuseries. After the release, she wrote a lengthy blog post about the series, which she said had been pitched to her as a “big cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive.”

She was extremely unhappy with how much attention was based on the 1997 disappearance of her second husband — and the people that accused her of murdering him.

“It has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997. The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims,” the CEO wrote. “They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.”

After the success of the docuseries, authorities announced that they are taking tips and looking further into the disappearance case, which was previously closed.

“It’s about damn time,” Lowe told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “Joe had a whole file cabinet in the office full of all the paperwork proving it way more than the documentary showed. He has handwriting analysis, Carole’s diary, just tons of stuff that pointed to her guilt.”