Caroline Manzo may not be a Housewife anymore, but she still has an opinion on what the Bravo ladies are up to! The reality star — who is gearing up for her new TV series Manzo'd With Children — gave her two cents about Bethenny Frankel returning to The Real Housewives of New York City while visiting Us Weekly's New York offices this week.

"There's all kinds of turbulence going on at Bravo!" Manzo said to Deputy Online Editor Justin Ravitz. "Bethenny's got it going on. She's a smart lady." (Manzo's appearance at Us was taped one day prior to Teresa and Joe Giudice's prison sentencing.)

Despite the support, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star is a bit confused as to why Frankel has decided to give the drama-filled series another go. "I just don't get it — I gotta be honest. I don't get it. Maybe she misses everybody," Manzo said. "Maybe she misses Andy [Cohen]. You know what, good for Bethenny."

Us broke news earlier this week that Frankel would be rejoining her former costars for its upcoming seventh season. The TV personality has a lot to bring to the table, which producers are counting on for ratings.

"Bringing her back is a last-ditch effort," an insider previously told Us. Since quitting the show in 2010, Frankel's been preoccupied with her divorce from ex Jason Hoppy, and she's gained some more free time since her daytime talk show got cancelled back in February.

