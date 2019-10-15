Accidents happen! Carrie Ann Inaba nearly stole the show on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, October 14, when she accidentally fell off her chair on live television.

The mishap occurred as Inaba, 51, began to give her critique of Kate Flannery’s jazz routine to “A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins with her partner, Pasha Pashkov. When host Tom Bergeron pointed out that one of the dancing duo’s broom props was near the judge’s table, Inaba bent over to get a closer look at the item.

As Inaba went to sit, her chair moved backward and she went down. The Hawaii native yelled “Tom!” as she fell.

The ABC show’s crew quickly approached her to double-check that she was OK as Flannery and Pashkov also swarmed the table to check on the fallen star. Inaba’s fellow judges — Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli — stood up slightly, but did not come to her aid during the incident.

Fortunately for Inaba, she laughed off her blunder. “It was a slip!” she said, to which Bergeron replied: “Are you alright? I knew those chairs were gonna be trouble!”

The TV personality is no stranger to falling during a live broadcast. While serving as a judge on the long-running dance series in 2012, Inaba literally fell for Gilles Marini’s rumba with partner Peta Murgatroyd.

Inaba’s fall on Monday night prompted a tweetstorm, with some fans expressing concerns, while others thought it was funny. A viewer noted how “terrific” Flannery’s routine was, adding that it was “even greater when Carrie Ann fell out of her rolling chair and Len never so much as lifted his bum to help her up.” The fan also noted that The Office alum “ran around the judges’ table to help and Len was still sitting!”

A second fan tweeted that Inaba “fell out of her chair in the most graceful way on Dancing With the Stars,” calling the judge “goals.” A third viewer admitted they “can’t help it but laugh” over Inaba’s blunder, but noted that they were “glad she’s okay.”

“Carrie Ann I hope you are okay, and that was hilarious!! You and Tom should take that broom trick out on the road,” another commenter wrote.

“I love when Carrie Ann falls out of her seat,” a fan tweeted. “Its happened before lol.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

