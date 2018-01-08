Carrie Underwood Teases New Song ‘Champion’ After Revealing Facial Injuries

Getting in on the action! Carrie Underwood teased her brand new song, “Champion,” during a commercial that aired on Saturday, January 6, during the NFL Wild Card game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.

Fans weren’t the only ones who were excited. The country singer, 34, added the clip — which is played over the action of a football game — to her Instagram account shortly after it was televised on Saturday afternoon.

Variety previously reported that Fred Gaudelli, Sunday Night Football executive producer, approached Underwood last year to write the tune. “I think it’s going to become a sports anthem,” he told the outlet at the time. “It’s going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years.”

In the video, the lyrics, “I am invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable,” can be heard, which seems fitting for the past few months of struggle that the blonde beauty has endured.

As previously reported, the American Idol champ fell down the stairs of her Nashville home in November and she later revealed that the accident was much more serious than originally thought, resulting in “between 40 and 50 stitches” to her face.

In a holiday letter to fans, she wrote, “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

However, the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer said she is “determined to make 2018 amazing,” and mentioned at the time that she was headed back into the studio. She added that when she is ready to get in front of a camera again, “I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Underwood’s new song “Champion” will debut at the beginning of Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Superbowl LII will also feature Pink singing the national anthem and Justin Timberlake headlining the halftime show.

