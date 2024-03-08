Carson Kressley is a reality TV veteran, but the Queer Eye alum is hesitant to do a show like The Traitors because of his past experience on Celebrity Big Brother.

“I’m still having a little PTSD from Celebrity Big Brother,” Kressley, 54, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his partnership with ALG Vacations. “I would love to do [The Traitors] if you’re watching, producers, because I’ve got horses to feed [Kressley is a lifelong equestrian]. But the thing that I hate about doing those shows where you’re sequestered is that you don’t have a phone. You don’t have a book or a pen or a paper. You can’t do a crossword puzzle.”

Kressley competed on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother in February 2022. A spinoff of Big Brother, the reality show challenges HouseGuests to various competitions, voting contestants off one by one until the last remaining HouseGuest wins the grand prize — all while being cut off completely from the outside world. Despite his discomfort at being sequestered on the show, Kressley made it to the final six before being voted off.

“I love to write lists and be organized and get all the chaos that’s in my head onto paper,” Kressley continued. “That was really hard for me because they just want you to talk to your castmates and maybe create drama or intrigue or whatever. And I need moments to listen to music or write things down. So that’s the most challenging part.”

However, Kressley added that if he were to be on Peacock’s hit series The Traitors, he thinks he might have a chance at success. “I think I would be good at the challenges,” he said.

The Traitors — which follows a group of contestants competing in a Mafia-like game where designated “traitors” and “faithfuls” are tasked to discover one another’s identities — premiered its second season in January 2024. The Emmy-winning series cast only reality icons and notable figures for season 2, including stars like Larsa Pippen of The Real Housewives of Miami and Peter Weber of The Bachelor. The season 2 finale and reunion will air on Thursday, March 7.

Aside from Celebrity Big Brother and Queer Eye, Kressley’s other reality TV credits include Jeopardy!, Dancing With the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The New Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Name That Tune. The Traitors has not yet announced the cast of season 3, and while Us has our picks for a dream lineup and Kressley has made his plea to producers, it remains to be seen who will be brought to the Scottish castle next season.

Despite his busy TV career, Kressley makes it a point to travel the world whenever he gets the chance. That’s why he is teaming up with ALG Vacations to share his top travel tips, including booking early and never checking a bag.

“I love to travel,” Kressley told Us. “Whether you’re a clothing designer like me, or just any person that likes to stay kind of fresh and invigorated, seeing new places … that change in location I really think is inspiring, especially for creative people.