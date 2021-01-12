Turning life into art? Cassie Randolph’s rumored boyfriend, Brighton Reinhardt, released a new song titled “Creep” on Wednesday, January 6 — and fans are convinced it’s about her ex Colton Underwood.

The musician, 23, uploaded the track to YouTube two months after the graduate student, 25, dropped her restraining order against the former Bachelor, 28. The lyrics to the first verse read, “You can’t stop thinking about my baby / What once was yours in the world is changing / God, I hope you get your thinking right / GPS on the underside / Told her everything will be just fine / Damn, I can’t believe these guys.”

The GPS line in particular raised eyebrows as Randolph claimed in court documents previously obtained by Us Weekly that Underwood had placed a tracking device on her car after their split.

Reinhardt turned off the ability to comment on his YouTube video, but several Bachelor fans flocked to his Instagram page to call him out over the lyrics.

“Even if you are her new boyfriend you should not write that song about her ex,” one Instagram user wrote. “Yes what her ex did was wrong bu that was between them.”

A second fan commented, “Nice way to draw some attention to your unsuccessful music career.”

Underwood and Randolph met in 2019 during season 23 of the ABC reality dating series. They announced their breakup in May 2020, but she later claimed that they had already been separated for approximately one month by that point.

The drama between the former couple made headlines in September 2020 when the Huntington Beach, California, native was granted a temporary restraining order against the Bachelor in Paradise alum. In addition to the tracking device accusation, she alleged in court documents at the time that he had harassed her via text message and shown up uninvited to her apartment and her parents’ home.

After Randolph dropped the order and a police investigation into the case two months later, Underwood said in a statement to Us, “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”

The speech pathologist was first linked to Reinhardt in August 2020. However, the singer-songwriter exclusively told Us at the time that they were “just friends and have been for over four or so years.”