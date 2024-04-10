Catherine O’Hara isn’t here for the hate when it comes to the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

“If people don’t like it, then f–k them,” O’Hara, 70, told the crowd before new footage of the film was unveiled at CinemaCon on Tuesday, April 9, via Entertainment Weekly.

The Canadian actress added that the film, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will have some similarities to the original 1988 cult classic, saying people can expect to see both scary and funny moments throughout.

O’Hara was joined at the event by director Tim Burton and some of her castmates including Michael Keaton, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe who couldn’t help but gush about the movie.

“I’ll tell you this, it’s really f–king good,” Keeton, 72, exclaimed to the audience. “This cast is so good. Everyone is so friggin’ funny. It’s unbelievable how funny these guys are. I was very nervous to see if we could pull it off again, but every day got more and more fun.”

Burton, 65, also chimed in and shared a sentimental statement with everyone in attendance.

“It’s truly very personal and emotional and special,” he revealed. “It’s like a weird big home movie for me.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit theaters this fall, 36 years after the first film was released. It will not only welcome back O’Hara as Delia Deetz and Keeton as Beetlejuice, but also Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. The OG cast will be joined by Jenna Ortega, who will portray Lydia’s teenage daughter, Astrid.

While most information about the remaining cast’s roles has been kept under wraps, it has been revealed that Bellucci, 59, will star as Beetlejuice’s wife, while Theroux, 52, will be a mysterious character named Rory. Dafoe, 68, will take on the role of a police officer in the afterlife.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice takes place in same fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut. The movie follows Delia and Lydia as they move back into the same house they previously lived along with Astrid after there’s an unexpected death in the family. As they are settling into their new space, Astrid comes across an old figurine mockup of the town while she’s up in the attic, accidentally opening up a portal to the afterlife — and bringing Beetlejuice back into everyone’s lives.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be in theaters and IMAX September 6, 2024.