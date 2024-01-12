CBS is the gift that keeps on giving as they prepare to introduce Sneak-Ends, featuring first looks at their primetime shows and messages from series stars.

Us Weekly can exclusively share sneak peek scenes from the first episodes of Fire Country and Ghosts. Queen Latifah, who stars in CBS’ The Equalizer, also recorded a message for viewers where she teased the network’s upcoming campaign.

“We’re celebrating the return of your favorite shows by sharing exclusive sneak peeks all weekend long,” Latifah, 53, says in Us‘ exclusive clip. “Stay right here on CBS to watch them all.”

In the first glimpse at the third season of Ghosts, which returns on February 15, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are in for an unexpected surprise.

“I think one of the ghosts left! I have no idea [who left]!” Sam says after seeing a mysterious light shoot out of the couple’s home. “No one is here. I will check the library. The library is empty!”

Over on Fire Country, Bode (Max Thieriot) refuses to explain why he falsely confessed to bringing drugs into Three Rock, which caused him to get arrested again.

“We had a deal dad. You get to visit. No one else,” he says in the clip. “Doesn’t matter what I did or didn’t do. I’m where I belong now.”

Season 2 of Fire Country returns on February 16 and picks up after Bode’s shocking choice that allowed his friend Freddy’s (W. Tre Davis) wrongful conviction to be overturned. Now Bode must face life behind bars again despite not being guilty of a crime.

Viewers will get the chance to see more clips from upcoming premieres and talent messages during the NFL Wild Card game on Sunday, January 14. After the matchups for the Divisional playoffs are determined this weekend, Sneak Ends will continue to air either on Saturday, January 20, or Sunday, January 21.

Shows such as Blue Bloods, FBI, FBI: International, The Neighborhood and Young Sheldon are featured in the Sneak Ends this upcoming weekend. Clips from Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI: Most Wanted, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, So Help Me Too and S.W.A.T. are scheduled to air after the Divisional playoffs.

As for the special messages from stars of the show, Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Vanessa Lachey, LL Cool J, Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Justin Hartley, Iain Armitage and more have all recorded something special for the audience.

CBS Premiere Week kicks off immediately after Super Bowl LVIII with the debut of Hartley’s highly anticipated series Tracker. In the show, which starts to air on February 11, Hartley, 46, makes his TV return in the role of a survivalist who travels the country helping people and law enforcement tackle a variety of mysteries.

The full slate of CBS’ upcoming premiere dates can also be found here as Us continues to keep track of the schedule.