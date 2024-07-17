Chanel West Coast isn’t putting any pressure on her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, to put a ring on it.

“I’m not the type of person to bring that stuff up,” Chanel, 35, exclusively shared with Us Weekly ahead of the premiere of her new docuseries The West Coast Hustle. “I’ve never wanted to be that annoying girl, especially from all the reality TV I do watch and seeing other girls ask, ‘When are we getting married?’ I don’t want to be that girl.”

From Chanel’s point of view, her partner should want to take the leap without major hits from his other half.

“I feel like anytime you pressure the man to propose, it doesn’t feel right,” she explained. “He should want to do this with all his heart and not feel any pressure. I don’t bring that stuff up. I always joke that I’ve always imagined the outfit I would be wearing when I win my first Grammy more than I’ve ever thought about a wedding dress. That’s just where my head’s always been at since I was a little girl.”

Together since early 2022, Chanel and Dom, 31, are ready to open up their lives in a whole new way when The West Coast Hustle premieres Thursday, July 18. The docuseries promises to give an intimate behind-the-scenes look at Chanel’s journey in music, motherhood and family life.

“I would love to get married,” Chanel shared with Us. “Obviously we have a baby now so we will see where his head’s at. Maybe we’ll see on the show.”

If there’s one request “The Laugh” podcast host has, it’s the dream of being shocked when the moment happens.

“Let’s just make sure it’s really epic and a really good surprise because I’m hard to surprise,” she joked. “So I’m like, ‘Babe, I want to be surprised. Genuinely, if that day comes, you know what you got to do.’”

For now, Chanel’s focus remains being the best mom to her 20-month-old daughter, Bowie. At the same time, she’s continuing to work hard on her own music career.

After leaving Ridiculousness to focus on other projects like The West Coast Hustle, Chanel hopes viewers will get a greater look at her whole reality.

“I am very lucky to be an executive producer on the show and have a little bit more say so and you will get to see me as an artist and get to see that side of me,” she teased. “I’ve been doing music my whole life, but you’ve only seen me on TV laughing, smiling, being a host. I’m really excited for people to see my music career and how hard I’ve worked on that.”

The West Coast Hustle premieres Thursday, July 18, on MTV at 9 p.m. EST.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson