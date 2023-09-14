Chanel West Coast Has Been Shooting Nonstop for New Reality Show

Chanel West Coast has had her hands full filming a new reality series following her exit from MTV’s Ridiculousness earlier this year.

“[I] loved my run on Ridiculousness, such a great time, but I really want to elevate to the next phase of my career and I think that the world needs to get to know me a little better than just my laugh,” Chanel, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly in a joint interview with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12. “And so, that’s what my new show is going to be, is getting to know Chanel West Coast on a whole nother level.”

She continued: “I’m [the] executive producer of the show, as well. I signed a first look deal with Paramount, so I’m also developing other shows for the network. So, it’s been busy.”

In March, Chanel announced she was leaving her role as a cohost of Ridiculousness after 12 years on the series as a part of her new overall deal with Paramount Media Networks. “My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and TV,” she said in a statement at the time. “I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen.”

While her upcoming reality series doesn’t have a release date, Chanel told Us that she and Dom, 31, have been “shooting nonstop,” adding, “I keep joking, I’m like, ‘Oh, I get why the Kardashians get paid the big bucks ‘cause this is a lot of work. It’s a lot of work.’”

Details about the series are currently being kept under wraps, but Chanel teased what fans can expect from her new project. “You’re going to see me with no makeup, which I don’t love, but whatever,” she revealed. “You get to see me crying, and people have seen me laugh for so long, but now you get to see a more vulnerable side. And you get to see our life together, raising our daughter, our friends are on the show.” (The couple welcomed their daughter, Bowie Breeze, 10 months, in November 2022.)

Dom, for his part, told Us he’s “always been the type of person that just doesn’t have anything to hide” and has been “having fun” filming the show with his family.

“I think the difference really —especially from where she came from and even me in the modeling world — is you’re usually on a very set schedule, and this is a little different,” he continued. “It’s like they just show up to your house or they’re just following you doing what you’re doing throughout your day. So, it’s a lot more invasive, I suppose, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

In addition to filming, the couple’s roles as parents have kept them busy. “We’re obsessed with our baby, Bowie. She’s so good,” Chanel shared on the VMAs pink carpet, noting that her friends have praised her daughter’s good behavior. “We love her so much. I am happy to be here [at the VMAs], but still missing her every second.”

However, one thing Dom said he and Chanel do miss is “the lack of peace and quiet and not sleeping very well.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi