Charity Lawson’s fiancé, Dotun Olubeko, is ready to give tips to Kelsey Anderson on how to support Joey Graziadei on Dancing With the Stars — but only if she needs it!

“It’s a lot. Obviously, Kelsey knows Dotun. She can reach out,” Charity, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly during an interview with Kat Izzo when asked about how difficult DWTS can be for couples to navigate. “For Dotun, he was working at the time, so I think he also was able to kind of keep himself occupied. It was like we both had full-time jobs and then we made the most of the little time that we did have to have date nights and try to fit that in.”

She continued, “So honestly for Kelsey, like, just trying to find those moments to connect with Joey as much as possible. [And] I would just tell her not to read too much into it. Be a supportive partner.”

Kat, 28, gushed that Dotun, 30, was “so great” during Charity’s stint on DWTS. “He was texting all of us, like, even my family ’cause she got close with my mom. [He had us make] a video for her for the finale,” she said.

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Star Who Has Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' Over the years, many members of Bachelor Nation have joined Dancing With the Stars after their search for romance — but not all have taken home the mirrorball. Melissa Rycroft was the first Bachelor contestant to compete in the series in 2009. While she didn’t win her season, she was asked back for an all-stars […]

After Charity and Dotun got engaged during the season 20 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in summer 2023, she was cast on season 32 of DWTS. She ultimately placed fourth, with Xochitl Gomez crowned as the first-ever Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy winner.

Joey, who was runner-up on Charity’s season, became the next lead of the franchise and ultimately popped the question to Kelsey, 26. The season 28 Bachelor was recently announced as a cast member on DWTS season 33, competing with partner Jenna Johnson. While in the ballroom, Joey, 29, will go head to head with his ex — and former season 21 Bachelorette — Jenn Tran.

If there’s any piece of advice Charity can give the newest crop of Bachelor Nation members taking on DWTS, she hopes they “just have fun.”

“I wish for myself that I was able to have a lot more fun than I did,” Charity told Us. “It starts off very fun, but then once you get in the nitty gritty, it becomes really hard. It’s a lot on your body. Kat knows — it was a lot emotionally for me [and] awful mentally. So just taking care of yourself the best way that you can, but, like, not forgetting it’s a competition show.”

Related: 'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years: Photos See pictures of every Dancing With the Stars winner through the years, from Kelly Monaco in season one to Meryl Davis in season 18

She continued, “There’s a lot of pressure that will be placed on you. And I definitely felt that for myself. I wish I was able to just be like, ‘Whatever happens happens. That’s fine. I’m here having an opportunity of a lifetime and to not take that for granted.’”

While Joey and Jenn lace up their dancing shoes, Charity and Kat will be gearing up to launch their new podcast, “Tap In.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon