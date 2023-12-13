Charli Burnett is not returning for Vanderpump Rules season 11 — and Lala Kent apparently drew a line in the sand following her departure.

“I think she’s mad at me still,” Charli, 26, speculated on the Tuesday, December 12, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “When I was with the producers, they told me something. … Then I was like, ‘Oh, she unfollowed me the other day.’ I just realized it. It probably happened a long time ago.”

Charli didn’t share exactly why Lala, 33, would have any bad blood but alluded to it having to do something with the Pump Rules “Secrets Revealed” episode that aired in June after season 10 concluded.

Despite the drama, Charli seemed unbothered by the unfollow.

“That’s OK. We will all talk about it one day,” she added. “All water under the bridge. I love everyone on that show, though.”

Charli made her Pump Rules debut during the show’s eighth season, which premiered in 2020. She confirmed during Tuesday’s podcast that she would not be returning for the forthcoming 11th season, which is set to premiere in January 2024.

“[It] just didn’t feel aligned with me this year. I just couldn’t do it,” Charli explained. “I got the contracts, we were talking for months, everything was going good. The day it came to sign on the dotted line — I was already ready to film that night — something told me not to do it.”

She went on to say that a feeling in her “stomach” stopped her from signing. “I was having a really hard time in negotiations and contracts. I just didn’t know where I fell into place with Vanderpump this year,” Charli added, noting she didn’t feel “connected” with the show anymore. (Charli previously hinted she might not return during a June interview with Rolling Stone, explaining she was “uncomfortable” in the wake of Scandoval.)

Instead of filming Pump Rules, Charli got engaged to longtime boyfriend Corey Loftus in November. She told podcast host Nick Viall she was happy that her relationship wasn’t going to be a topic of conversation on the show, noting that she ultimately left to protect certain relationships.

After departing from the cast, Charli admitted she muted “everybody from Vanderpump” on social media except Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney.

“After I decided not to sign the contract, I muted all Bravo accounts, all everything. Just for six months,” she shared on Tuesday. “I was like, ‘I’m going to put myself so out of this world to heal certain things.’”