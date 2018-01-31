Republic Records chief Charlie Walk has not yet been fired from Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom over allegations of sexual harassment, despite reports to the contrary.

According to Deadline, Walk, 51, has already been axed by the network, but a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that this is not the case even though it does seem inevitable.

Meanwhile, Walk’s company confirmed to Us on Wednesday, January 31, that they have opened an investigation into the accusations against him. “Republic Records is committed to a safe workplace environment where employees are treated fairly and respectfully,” the statement read. “We have retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation of this matter and have encouraged anyone who has relevant information to speak to the firm’s investigators. Mr. Walk has been placed on leave, and will remain in leave for the duration of the investigation.”

The news comes one week after Universal Music Group also placed Walk on leave. The details surrounding his departure from the competition series are still being worked but will likely be explained on air, according to the industry site. While the former Sony Music exec will be featured on the pre-taped Thursday, February 1, episode, he will be excluded from next week’s finale. He will also not be on set for the Friday, February 2, a second source tells Us.

Despite Walk’s unclear future with the talent show, The Four was created on the premise of rewarding its’ winning contestant a recording contract with Republic Records.

Walk came under fire earlier this week when former Sony coworker Tristan Coppersmith accused him of sexual misconduct. Coppersmith penned an open letter to Life Lab Hermosa Beach on Monday, January 29, alleging that Walk sent her several explicit text messages, made lewd comments directed at her, groped her at business dinners and made unwelcome advances to sleep with her during their working relationship.

Walk denied the claims in a statement to Entertainment Tonight later on Monday. “It is very upsetting to learn of this untrue allegation made by someone who worked with me 15 years ago, without incident,” he said at the time. “There was never a single HR claim against me at any time during my 25+ year career, spanning three major companies. I have consistently been a supporter of the women’s movement and this is the first time I have ever heard of this or any other allegation — and it is false.”

A spokesperson for Fox told Variety hours after, “We have only recently learned of these past allegations regarding Mr. Walk. We are currently reviewing this matter and are committed to fostering a safe environment on all of our shows.”

The Four: The Battle for Stardom airs on Fox Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

