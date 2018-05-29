Talk about a supportive dad! Randy Houska, the father of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, took to Twitter after the Monday, May 28, episode to share his feelings about how much screen time his daughter received.

“Holy smokes!!!! @ChelseaHouska was on @teenmom tonight! For more than 30 seconds, it’s a start,” Randy joked on Monday night. “I think this @mtv #teenmom2 thing is going to catch on.”

The episode was mostly focused on Kailyn Lowry’s dating life, as well as her ex Javi Marroquin’s new relationship with Briana DeJesus. However, it did touch on Chelsea, 26, who was stressed over taking her ex Adam Lind to court and revealed she was trying to have another baby. She and husband Cole DeBoer share 17-month-old son Watson Cole. She is also the mother of Aubree, 8, whom she shares with Lind.

Chelsea’s fans have pointed out her absence in the past. On May 14, Chelsea retweeted a fan who demanded to see more of the reality star! “I’m almost positive that I’m barely in the next one too lol didn’t you know teen mom 2 isn’t actually even about being a mom anymore?!” she wrote.

In March, the reality star revealed she was expecting again. Sharing an Instagram photo of a sonogram on March 15, Houska captioned the photo, “….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!”

Chelsea also told MTV News that her daughter knew about it before everyone else and kept it quiet! “Aubree did such a great job keeping this a secret and she said at school on Monday she’s gonna walk in and start yelling it down the hallways!” she told MTV News, noting that her husband “talks to [her] belly every night.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

