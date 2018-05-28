‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Lowry Might Have a New Girlfriend

Sparks are flying! Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin went on their first real date during the Monday, May 28, episode of Teen Mom 2, while Kailyn Lowry revealed she might have a new boo of her own. Chelsea Houska also confessed that she is trying to get pregnant again, even though she is dealing with taking her ex Adam Lind back to court.

Kailyn Might Have a New Relationship

After all the reunion drama, Kailyn was just happy to be home and away from Javi and Briana. She said she will never film about Javi again and admitted she likes when he has a girlfriend because he leaves her “the f–k alone.”

It also seems like Kailyn might have someone new in her life. She took her friend Dom as her date to a benefit for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma, but it definitely seemed like the two were more than friends. Kailyn even made a joke that her baby’s fatherly role is fulfilled by her two friends Becky and Dom, who are both lesbians, and herself. Her friend said it was like “Two and a Half Lesbians.”

“Am I the half then?” Kailyn responded.

When Kailyn and Dom were driving home from the event, they were being extremely touchy and using pet names. Then, Kailyn received a text message that addressed the elephant in the room.

“I was wondering if your friend Dom was your new girlfriend and you didn’t wanna tell me,” the text read.

Kailyn wasn’t sure about how to respond, and Dom was curious to hear her answer too, which means even if they aren’t exclusive, they definitely have some kind of spark between them.

Briana and Javi Spend a Weekend Together

The reunion really made Briana realize how much she likes Javi, but she was keeping her guard up so she wouldn’t get hurt again. Javi came down to visit her and the girls for a weekend and they acted like a total couple. Javi played with Nova in a bounce house and Briana could not stop looking at him like he was the man of her dreams. Briana’s mom even asked Javi how committed he was, and he said he was willing to work out something with Briana to make it work best for her.

“I won’t hurt her. I promise,” Javi said.

The two went on their first real dinner date alone and talked about their relationship. Javi said he knew he wanted to be with Briana when he saw how independent she was, especially with her children. He is definitely saying all the right things to Briana.

Leah and Jeremy Delve Into the Past

Jeremy Calvert decided to come trick-or-treating with Leah Messer and the girls for the first time ever, and it made Leah happy that he actually showed up to a holiday besides Thanksgiving or Christmas for once.

“It’s nice to have you be able to be apart of this,” Leah said.

It seemed like it was going well at first, but then Leah brought up the past, which made things a bit uncomfortable.

“There’s times that you could’ve been [here],” Leah said about Jeremy never showing up to events when he has to work. She recalled them having a fight about him being a no-show to a particular holiday during the relationship. Awkward!

Jenelle Calls the Police on Barbara

Even though the reunion was especially explosive for Jenelle Evans, she met with Jace’s therapist who wanted to work on his relationship with his mom and David Eason, so it seemed like things were looking up. But as is the pattern in Jenelle’s life, that was only a short-lived happiness. She had to call 911 on her mother because Jace called her freaking out and saying that Barbara Evans was hitting him, which the 8-year-old later admitted was a lie. However, the whole thing made Jenelle realize how much her son wants to have more of her in his life.

“This is getting me really scared for Jace’s sake,” Jenelle said. “I just don’t want Jace to grow up like I did.”

Barbara was angry about the situation because it spurred Jenelle into hating her even more.

“We’re extremely worried about his future,” Barbara said about Jace. “I’ll make sure like hell that I will try my best to get him to grow up properly.”

Chelsea Is Trying for Another Baby

Even though it seems like Chelsea just had Watson, she revealed during the episode that she stopped using birth control because she wants another baby. When asked when she would like to have it by, she said next fall but her daughter, Aubree, said “no, tomorrow.” Someone is obviously excited about having another new brother or sister.

Even though this was a happy moment, Chelsea spent a majority of the episode planning for her upcoming court date with Adam. The list of issues for the judge to adjudicate on kept growing as Chelsea served Adam papers to examine their custody agreement while he fired back about lowering his child support payments, which Chelsea said he is $10,000 behind on. She was just concerned about Aubree’s safety and was willing to spend however long in court to make sure her daughter is safe when she visits her dad at Adam’s parents’ house.

“He is on drugs and stuff and erratic and I would hate if he showed up at [his parents’] house and lost his s–t,” she said.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

