Thank you for being a friend! To celebrate the life and legacy of the late Betty White, Cher is dedicating a special rendition of the Golden Girls theme song to the deceased actress.

“Every friend is Golden 🌟,” the “Believe” songstress, 75, tweeted a sneak peek of her “Thank You For Being a Friend” number on Friday, January 28. “Tune In @nbc Mon 1/31 10pm ET 9pm CT #CelebratingBettyWhite.”

After teasing her musical performance, the Burlesque star opened up about what the tribute meant to her.

Every Friend is Golden 🌟 Tune In @nbc

Mon 1/31 10pm ET 9pm CT#CelebratingBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/V0ZyvMRzZY — Cher (@cher) January 28, 2022

“This Was a [Great] Honor For Me. I’ve loved Betty Since I Was 7,& Change.” Cher tweeted on Friday. “LIFE WITH ELIZABETH, PLUS WE DID SONG ON SONNY & CHER SHOW. Betty Taught Me To Speak Like a Southern 🔔.”

The Proposal actress died in December 2021 after a cerebrovascular accident. She was 99.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, confirmed the news via a statement at the time. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

After White’s death, NBC announced they were planning to air a televised tribute to her film career and legacy amid what would have been her 100th birthday.

NBC’s Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl hour-long special will honor the Hot in Cleveland alum with cameos from various celebrities, including President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Ellen DeGeneres and Mary Steenburgen.

The late Illinois native was also the subject of the Betty White: A Celebration tribute film, which debuted in theaters earlier this month.

“Betty shot a tribute to her fans on Dec. 20, which will be in the film,” producer Steve Boettcher previously told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on January 16. “It was her idea to do this. She said, ‘I want my fans to know this.’ We’ve been asked to share it. We’ve been asked to put it on social media. The only place we thought was right was putting it in the film and sharing it with her friends, family and fans who are going to be there.”

Boettcher added: “The great thing about it is that she didn’t read it off the teleprompter or have a script. She ad-libbed it, and that’s Betty to the very end. She’s spontaneous and has the wherewithal to go with it and do it live. She was so good at that. You can’t watch it for the first time and help but get goosebumps when you hear her. It’s just very, very sweet.”

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl airs on NBC on Monday, January 31, at 10 p.m.

