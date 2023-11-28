Cher Is Very Upset That Hit Song Believe Is 25 Years Old

Cher is currently celebrating the release of her first Christmas album, but she just hit another milestone that she’s far less interested in discussing.
The pop icon, 77, appeared on the Tuesday, November 28, episode of the Today show for a chat about her new holiday LP, which dropped last month. October also marked the 25th anniversary of her song “Believe,” which is the all-time highest-selling single by a solo female artist.
“How amazing is it that ‘Believe’ is 25 years old?” Today anchor Harry Smith asked Cher. The Oscar winner, however, wasn’t thrilled to be reminded of the single’s age.
“It’s not that amazing, OK?” she quipped. “It pisses the f–k out of me. You can’t put that out! It just is like, ‘What is this?’”
Smith, 72, followed up by asking whether Cher is “friends” with the concept of aging.
“No! My mother didn’t mind, but I do. I hate it,” she replied. “I’d give anything to be 70 again.”
Earlier this year, Cher admitted she doesn’t feel like she’s in her 70s, no matter what her ID says. “Will Someone 🙏🏼PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel
OLD👶🏻,” she tweeted on her birthday in May. “This is ridiculous🙄. I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can’t understand them. WHATS THE DEAL WITH #’s⁉️”
Cher recently revealed that she’s working on a memoir documenting her decades-long career, but her first attempt didn’t go so well. “I just totally chickened out,” she explained during a Thursday, November 23, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t put in some things that needed to be in. And they’re not comfortable, but they need to be in, so I have to go back and man up.”
Cher discussed the memoir again on the Today show, noting that her longevity has made the writing process “very difficult.”
“I’ve lived too long and I’ve done too many things,” she said. “It would have to be like an encyclopedia, truthfully.”
The singer’s book doesn’t yet have a release date, but for now fans can enjoy Cher’s Christmas album, which includes guest appearances by Stevie Wonder, Darlene Love, Michael Bublé, Tyga and Cyndi Lauper.
“It’s not your mother’s Christmas album,” Cher said during a September interview on Good Morning Britain, noting that collaborating with other singers was a first for her. “I’ve never had duets. I’ve never had people on any of my records. This was a last-minute thing. But they’re special: all of them.”