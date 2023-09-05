Cher is dancing to the beat of her own drum when it comes to fashion and beauty.

The 77-year-old singer recently shared her thoughts on aging and the pressure to dress a certain way while growing older. “I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans – because it seemed like [before] that’s what women did, and it hasn’t hit yet,” Cher said during a Monday, September 4, appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“I mean I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point – sooner than I wish,” Cher continued. While the Grammy winner is slowly accepting the reality of aging, she doesn’t plan on changing the way she lives her life. “I will still be wearing my jeans. I will still be wearing long hair. I will still be doing the same things I’ve always done,” she declared.

In addition to maintaining her signature aesthetic, Cher said her “genes” are the secret to her youthful glow.

“Genes in my family are pretty amazing. I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger. I’m not sure,” Cher continued, adding that she “keeps up with the trends” and has a lot of “young friends.”

Cher added, “I’m not trying to feel young. I’m not trying to be young. I am who I am, so whatever that means. I’m just getting along.” The iconic artist also indulges in ice cream and practices yoga.

The hitmaker made headlines in September 2022 when she looked as fit as ever, closing out the Balmain fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Cher strutted her stuff on the runway in a futuristic catsuit that featured a corset, bodice, gloved sleeves and knee pads. She teamed the piece with platform boots and wore her signature jet black tresses in loose curls. Cher also rocked electric blue eyeshadow and a soft pink lip.

As she graced the catwalk, her hit “Strong Enough” played in the background, according to videos shared via social media. At the end of the runway, she shared a warm embrace with the label’s creative director Olivier Rousteing — and the crowd went wild.

She became the face of the fashion house in November 2022 and opened up about the experience in an interview with Vogue. “I just connected with him,” Cher said of Rousteing, 37. “That night when I saw the clothes I felt like, oh my God. I was really poor when I was young — going into a dime store was like heaven for me. Anyway, I thought the clothes were so exciting, and we had such a good time. Olivier was beautiful, and I loved what he was wearing — I wanted it for my son, because my son dresses like that.”

Cher is mom to sons Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue Allman. She shared Chaz, 54, with late ex-husband Sonny Bono (who died in 1998) and Elijah with late ex-husband Gregg Allman (who died in 2017).