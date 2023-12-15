The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame doesn’t seem to want Cher — but she doesn’t want them, either.

“You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” Cher, 77, said during a Friday, December 15, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I’m not … kidding you. I was about to say something else. I was about to say I’m not s–tting you.”

Host Kelly Clarkson started to ask whether Cher would ever reconsider in the event that the Hall of Fame comes calling, but the “Believe” singer remained steadfast in her conviction. “I’m never going to change my mind,” she said. “They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

Clarkson, 41, was surprised to learn that Cher is not in the Hall of Fame despite the many milestones she’s achieved throughout her lengthy career. The Oscar winner recently became the first female artist to have a No. 1 hit for seven consecutive decades after reaching the top spot with “DJ Play a Christmas Song.”

The Rolling Stones share that honor with Cher, but as the pop icon pointed out, they’re a whole band. “It took four of them to be one of me,” she quipped. “Also, can I just say one other thing? I changed music forever with ‘Believe.’”

“Believe,” which won Cher a Grammy Award and is still the highest-selling single ever by a solo female artist, turned 25 in October. The song remains famous for its pioneering use of Auto-Tune, which has since become a mainstay of pop music. Last month, Cher joked that she wasn’t happy at all to learn how old the smash hit was.

“How amazing is it that ‘Believe’ is 25 years old?” Today anchor Harry Smith asked her during a November interview.

“It’s not that amazing, OK?” she replied. “It pisses the f–k out of me. You can’t put that out! It just is like, ‘What is this?’”

Smith, 72, followed by asking whether Cher is “friends” with the concept of aging, and she assured him that she is not.

“No! My mother didn’t mind, but I do. I hate it,” she explained. “I’d give anything to be 70 again.”

Cher recently revealed that she plans to write a memoir about her decades-long career, but she said on Today that her longevity has made the writing process “very difficult.”

“I’ve lived too long and I’ve done too many things,” she quipped. “It would have to be like an encyclopedia, truthfully.”