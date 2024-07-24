Cher is ready to tell her side of the story with a memoir that is too big to fill just one book.

The singer, 78, announced on Wednesday, July 24, that Cher: The Memoir, Part One is set to be released later this year. The cover of the book, which will be published on November 19, features a black-and-white photo of Cher resting a hand over her head.

According to the synopsis, Cher’s journey to stardom will be explored throughout both books. The first part touches on Cher’s tumultuous upbringing, her battle with dyslexia and her dreams of becoming famous. She will also address how she met her first husband and former bandmate, Sonny Bono.

The couple were married from 1964 to 1975 and welcomed son Chaz Bono in 1969. Following their divorce, Sonny died in a skiing accident in 1998 at the age of 62. Cher is also the mother of son Elijah Blue Allman, whom she shared with her second husband, the late Gregg Allman. (The exes were married from 1975 to 1979.)

Cher’s publisher described her story as “a life too immense for only one book,” revealing that Cher: The Memoir, Part Two is expected to hit bookshelves in 2025.

The singer previously announced she was working on a memoir in 2017, but she admitted last year that she was hesitant to share details of her life.

“I just totally chickened out,” she shared on a November 2023 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about her first pass at a tell-all. “I didn’t put in some things that needed to be in. And they’re not comfortable, but they need to be in, so I have to go back and man up.”

Cher didn’t want to give up on telling her story, though. “I’ve lived too long and done too much and so it’s like it should be the encyclopedia,” she said, before jokingly telling the audience, “Not that you guys know what that is.”

Host Jimmy Fallon used the opportunity to suggest some book titles such as I Got Scoops, Babe and Over-Cher-Ing, but Cher shook her head “no” as the audience groaned.

Cher gave an update on the highly anticipated project while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter three months prior, telling the outlet her publishing company helped move things along.

“Well, we’re almost finished because [HarperCollins] goes, ‘Cher, how long are you going to work on this?’” she recalled. “That’s difficult too, but we’re so close.”