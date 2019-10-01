



Left without a partner! Former NFL pro Ray Lewis was forced to quit Dancing With the Stars on Monday, September 30, after revealing that he had torn tendons in his foot. His partner, Cheryl Burke, still performed their routine with season 24 winner Rashad Jennings for movie night, but she isn’t sure what her role in the show will be going forward.

“I don’t think anything is planned yet. I’d actually love to be a mentor to these couples,” the pro, 35, told Us Weekly and other reporters following Monday’s dance. “We all need guidance, we all need a third eye. What we did for Juniors in a way, I’d be there for anyone who wants help or anyone who wants someone to watch their dance and give an opinion. I’d [also] like to help out with the music department a little bit.”

She then pointed out that the show used to have a mentor, which was very helpful for everyone.

“I could totally fill that spot. When it comes to dancing, they can hire a dancer, but I have experience with the show for 22 seasons that I’d actually like to share with everybody,” the I Can Do That runner-up continued. “We all have the same goal. We want to make the show great.”

Burke also joked that it’s “time to think about” possibly having children with husband Matthew Lawrence. “I’d like to maybe be a judge. I could be pregnant and judge,” she said with a laugh. “I just can’t be pregnant and dancing!”

The two-time mirrorball champ also thinks ABC should give the teams more time to train, revealing they used to get six weeks and now only have three.

“I think we need to go back to four or five weeks because your body’s in shock,” she continued. “This is no joke. This is full-on, seven days a week. Your body is not used to the way it’s moving. We need to avoid injuries.”

Lewis, 44, was heartbroken to reveal that he had to leave the competition, nearly breaking down in tears during Monday’s live show. He opened up about his departure following the episode.

“Not the ending I had hoped or worked for but that mirror ball wasn’t in the plans for me,” he wrote on Instagram next to a photo of him and Burke. “I can’t say thank you enough for the support and love. Injuries have never stopped me before and certainly not now. I’ll be back doing the squirrel dance soon enough.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

