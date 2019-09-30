



Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke will reportedly not compete on the Monday, September 30, episode of Dancing With the Stars after the former NFL linebacker suffered an injury.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the former Baltimore Ravens player, 44, and the professional dancer, 35, will withdraw from Monday’s episode because of a physical complication.

Us Weekly reached out to ABC for comment.

On Saturday, September 28, Lewis shared a cryptic Instagram post about sacrifice.

“Don’t get me wrong — I understand the grind — the effort and commitment it takes is unparalleled,” he wrote in the caption. “But when you finally level up what else will be left? Did you cut off your friends and family or sacrifice your mental health? Make time for what matters. Take care of yourself. Mind, Body, and Spirit. #NoExcuses.”

The post, which his DWTS partner reacted to with three prayer hands emojis, also included a photo of him cheering and a quote about self-care.

“We need to stop glorifying the person who works all weekend and rather praise the person who succeeds in finding balance between work, family, and rest,” the quote read. “Our culture of celebrating the workaholic is one of the main reasons we are seeing an increase in mental, emotional and physical burnout.”

Burke also took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 9, with a video previewing her outfit for Monday’s episode.

“Getting a fitting right now with wardrobe for the show tomorrow. Here’s a little preview. That’s all you see,” she said before panning the camera over her in a black and white blazer dress.

The ballroom expert also posted several photos and videos of her in her trailer ahead of the third episode of DWTS season 28. The posts included a photo of her getting her hair and makeup done, as well as a clip of her dancing in the mirror.

“Rise and shine…it’s show day!” she wrote over one of the pictures.

If Lewis is to withdraw from DWTS season 28 completely, he would be the second contestant to quit after Christie Brinkley dropped out due to a fractured arm and wrist before the season’s premiere earlier this month. The model’s 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, replaced her and is currently competing with pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

