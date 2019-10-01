Week two officially arrived! After the devastating first elimination on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, the celebs were ready to work even harder during movie week. Each pair took on a different dance style to a song from a popular film during the Monday, September 30, show. One pair that didn’t compete was Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke, since the 44-year-old former NFL star suffering from an injury.

“Due to injuries he sustained to his foot, our journey to the mirror ball ends tonight,” Burke, 35, wrote on Instagram ahead of the episode. “Ray, I wish you a safe and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you do the squirrel dance again very soon. #TeamRAVENous.”

While the duo were training to perform a cha-cha to “Twist and Shout” from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, a foot injury that that Lewis suffered in 2010 resurfaced. He found out that he had torn three tendons in his foot and would need surgery; the doctor said if he continued dancing, it could rupture. “This is probably one of the hardest decisions of my life,” he shared during the episode. He sat in the audience while season 24 winner Rashad Jennings stepped in and danced with Burke. However, she would not be continuing in the competition.

The audience was also full of the stars during Monday night! Demi Lovato, who was recently set up on a date with Mike Johnson by Hannah Brown, cheered alongside Hannah’s BFF Demi Burnett. Former Bachelor and Dancing With the Stars competitor Chris Soules was also spotted, along with Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk. New couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott also appeared to be enjoying a Dancing date night!

When it came time for the results, Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd as well as Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson landed in the bottom two. However, since Lewis and Burke had to exit, there was no elimination!

Scroll through the gallery below for a breakdown of each dance and score.