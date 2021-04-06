'Chicago Fire' Preview: Brett Admits She's 'Not Quite There' With Grainger

Not ready — or not ready with him? Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Greg Grainger (Jon-Michael Ecker) seem to be getting closer on Chicago Fire, but she’s not fully ready to commit just yet.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, April 7, episode, Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) see Brett kiss Greg goodbye while being dropped off at work before shift.

“Look at you two spending the night together,” Stella says, to which Brett laughs at. “No, we didn’t. We just had breakfast,” she responds.

While she adds she’s not “anti-sleepovers,” she likes waking up in her own room with her own stuff around her.

“Things are really good with Greg, I’m just not quite there yet,” she admits to her friends.

While she doesn’t want to move too fast with Grainger, there’s also still another man in her life. She is finally in a good place with Casey (Jesse Spencer) on a friendship level, but there’s something romantic still lingering between them.

“There are some good roadblocks to create a lot of scenarios for some longing, angsty looks,” Killmer, 32, told Us in January. Spencer, 42, clarified that the other relationships that may come into their lives are simply “flings,” hinting that they could still have a future.

“Once these things have been spoken, you can never really take them back and now things are out there, it’s real,” the Australia native told Us at the time. “It’s not just a heads-up, it makes it more real somehow — maybe more tangible and maybe causing more longing.”

Series creator Derek Haas previously told Us that the pair will struggle to connect because of Casey’s ex-wife, Gabby (Monica Raymund, who exited the show in 2018), who also happened to be Brett’s best friend. While Brett told Casey he needs to call her and clear the air — and he agreed — Brett and Casey still haven’t moved forward with anything romantically.

“We always knew it would be difficult just because of their past and the letter ‘G’ hanging over their heads for Gabby. Our whole thing as writers is just, we want it to be honest,” the producer told Us in January. “And we want the characters to say the things that I think those two characters with that history would say in this situation. Let’s not forget that Gabby is not three years in the rearview mirror. It was last winter finale that she came back and Casey went to the charity ball with her. It’s still fresh in everyone’s mind.”

One person who’s interested in Casey and Brett pursuing a romance is Spencer, who told Us in 2020 that it would just make sense.

“I would like to see them get together because what they’re building right now is a friendship and it feels organic. They had different situations, but they’re quite similar, and they both have a bit of an ugly past,” the House alum said at the time. “They’re healing and healing together. I think it’s an organic way for it to happen.”

Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.