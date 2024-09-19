Jessy Schram’s Dr. Hannah Asher is gearing up for another big season of Chicago Med — and Dr. Mitch Ripley will play a major factor in her story line.

Schram, 38, exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly that season 10 of the NBC drama will be “sexy,” but hinted that Hannah’s romance with Ripley (Luke Mitchell) will be negatively affected by season 9’s finale drama.

“We’re picking up about a month after we left off, so things are still very high tension,” Schram explained, noting that Ripley’s alleged attack on Pawel (Kristof Konrad) hasn’t been solved when the show returns. “It’s still very confusing.”

During the season 9 finale in May, Ripley was accused of harming Pawel in retaliation after he filed a suspicious lawsuit against him earlier in the season. At the time, Hannah and Ripley were getting close — but she was taken aback by Ripley’s alleged actions.

“It has definitely caused a rift between Hannah and Ripley. He’s not out of the woods yet,” Schram teased. “There’s still a lot of suspicion, there’s still a lot that he needs to go through to see if he did or didn’t [harm Pawel].”

Scroll down to learn more about Hannah and Ripley’s season 10 ups and downs:

Does Hannah Trust Ripley About Pawel?

“Where we’re picking up is whether or not Ripley is going to be honest and forthcoming, and that’s where the tension lies,” Schram told Us. “Obviously there was a man who was hospitalized, so that’s an issue, but it’s whether or not he did it. And whether or not Mitch can own his actions.”

Is Sully a Bad Influence?

During season 9, Ripley’s childhood friend Sully (Daniel Dorr) called him soft for not going after Pawel when he threatened his career. That push and pull between Ripley and Sully left some fans thinking Sully might be the person who actually hurt Pawel as a twisted way to have Ripley’s back.

“Bad is such a strong word,” Schram laughed when asked about Sully’s influence over Ripley. “I think that Sully is pulling him back to ways that he fought really hard to get out of. Sully is a really good person, but I think Ripley has left a lifestyle that Sully is still in. Therefore, it can be an influence that does not help Ripley move forward.”

Will Hannah’s Past Demons Help Her Connect With Ripley?

Schram explained that Hannah’s addiction struggles could be a way to get closer to Ripley after viewers learned that Ripley’s mom was an addict. “That’s a possibility of something that can spark things [between them] in the future,” she said.

The actress added, “There’s an interesting dynamic: Two people that can help each other grow by the triggers that they create with each other.”

What Does Hannah Need from Ripley to Move Forward?

Schram told Us Hannah wants “honesty” and “vulnerability” from Ripley. “It’s about him sharing who he is with her and not hiding so much,” she shared. “She needs to be able to trust him. So if he can’t be open, where can there be trust?”

Will There Be More Tea Dates?

Sober Hannah made out with Ripley during a tea date last season — and there could be more PDA to come. “They’re definitely progressing,” she said, teasing, “Tea stands for a lot of things, but they are moving past a lot of that. Last season there was a lot of [wondering] could there be a relationship?”

Now, Schram revealed, “We are playing with two people that are in a push and pull relationship and that are sharing themselves a little bit more.” She added, “There’s more feelings involved now. It’s on a deeper depth now.”

How Will Hannah Evolve This Season?

“We just don’t know if she’s gonna sink or swim,” Schram said, referring to season 10’s premiere episode title, “Sink or Swim.”

She noted that “there are challenges in the way right now” for Hannah, including her work as an OBGYN and her personal life. “She is being challenged by it all,” Schram continued. “Right now, maybe she’s treading water. I, as Jessie, have faith that Hannah will always swim even if she sinks for a second.”

Season 10 of Chicago Med premieres on NBC Wednesday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET.