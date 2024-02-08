Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been known to break it down in the end zone, and he’s learning his celebratory dance moves from none other than TikTok.

During a Super Bowl LVIII press conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, February 7, Pacheco told reporters it’s “always the kids” who show him the ropes when it comes to his dancing, especially his nieces.

“Every time I get the opportunity to go back home, I see them on TikTok over there in the corner going crazy, so I’m over there dancing with them [and] trying to learn a little bit of their moves,” Pacheco said.

After his nieces watch Pacheco bust a move in an NFL game, he said, “They say, ‘Oh, Uncle Pop learn that from us!’”

Pacheco, who was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, noted that he strives to “just go out there” and have “some fun” after his team scores.

When asked whether he’ll be dancing during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, he replied, “Yes, yes! Absolutely!”

During the AFC Championship game in January, Pacheco put his moves on full display after he scored a touchdown in the second quarter. He placed his hands on his hips as he shimmed in the end zone and “raised the roof” with his hands, per the Chiefs official X account. “POP PUNCHES IT IN,” read the caption.

The Chiefs ultimately were victorious over the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 thanks to a touchdown scored by Pacheco, securing their place in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of the big game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce weighed in on whether the team — who are the defending Super Bowl champs — is in their “villain era.”

“Because you guys have now been to so many Super Bowls, some fans are … starting to view you guys as villains,” Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said on the Thursday, February 8, episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. “Do you feel that? Do you feel that you guys are kind of getting the [New England] Patriots Syndrome?” (The Patriots won six Super Bowls out of 11 appearances.)

“There’s no question that because you guys have been so successful, people be hatin’,” Jason, 36, joked, while Travis, 34, added with a laugh, “Don’t be hatin’.”

Travis added that he has heard “the cheers” more than he’s heard “the ‘eff yous,” to which Jason replied, “Alright, that’s a good way to look at life. I think that’s the right way to do things.”

When asked whether he thinks the Chiefs are viewed as the league’s overall villain, Travis replied, “I guess this year has been a little different. Kind of been a mixture of both.”