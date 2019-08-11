Chip and Joanna Gaines just added to their family — and this time it was a four-legged friend! The home improvement gurus are now the proud owners of an English Mastiff puppy.

“Chip told me he hadn’t surprised us in a while with a new animal and that it was long overdue… we now have more dogs than children,” Joanna, 41, captioned a series of Instagram pictures on Saturday, August 10, that showed their 1-year-old son, Crew, playing with the adorable dog.

The Homebody author and her husband, 44, are no strangers to having a full house. Their newest pet addition joins the family of six dogs, multiple cats, cows, horses, chickens, goats — and not to mention the couple’s five children. Chip and Joanna are parents of Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10, Emmie Kay, 9 and Crew.

Last month, the doting parents celebrated their youngest child’s birthday, sparking a series of nostalgic Instagram posts in honor of Crew.

“I can’t believe Baby Crew is already ONE!” Joanna captioned a mother-son photo on Instagram at the time. “This joyful, funny, easy-going, sidekick of mine sure is easy to celebrate.”

Months prior to welcoming Crew in 2018, Chip once again surprised his wife with an animal — a tiny kitten. “I go out of town for one night…” Joanna joked alongside an Instagram picture of the cat underneath their Christmas tree in December 2017.

The HGTV stars tied the knot in May 2003, and celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary earlier this year with sweet tributes to each other.

“Happy #16th anniversary Joanna! A.k.a. Jojo, joey, jo, boss, mom, ma ma, mommy, sweetgirl, kiddo,. My girl by any other name,” Chip tweeted to his wife. “But my BEST day is still the day you officially became Joanna Lea Stevens Gaines! #heresToManyMore I love u.”

Joanna, for her part, captioned an Instagram pic: “16 years and it feels like we’re just getting started. I love you Chip Carter Gaines #16.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!