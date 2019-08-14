



Taking jabs! Bachelor in Paradise host Chris Harrison hilariously threw shade at two season 6 contestants on Instagram on Tuesday, August 13.

Harrison, 48, uploaded a picture of himself with the cast alongside the caption, “True story I broke 3 ribs sliding into this photo between the biceps of Clay [Harbor] and that guy to my left (not really sure who that is???).”

The man in question was Kevin Fortenberry, who starred on The Bachelorette season 15 before being eliminated by Hannah Brown during week five.

Harrison then took a dig at Jane Averbukh, who Colton Underwood sent home during week one of The Bachelor season 23 earlier this year.

“While we’re at it who’s the woman in yellow in the middle?” the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host joked. “Definitely need a cheat sheet @bachelorinparadise #BIP.”

Several members of Bachelor Nation cracked up at Harrison’s post. Paradise season 2 winner Tanner Tolbert commented with a crying-laughing emoji, while current cast member Chris Bukowski wrote, “Amazing.” Onyeka Ehie, who also wore yellow in the cast photo, commented, “For a second, I thought you were talking about me lol.” And castmate Sydney Lotuaco wrote, “Shots fired.”

Jane, 26, was eliminated during the rose ceremony on the Monday, August 12, episode of Paradise, along with Bibiana Julian and Annaliese Puccini. Since then, the drama surrounding Blake Horstmann’s past hookups with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman has continued to play out. However, Blake, 30, has since set his sights on Hannah Godwin, who he met up with in Alabama a week before filming began.

As a result, Blake, Hannah, 24, and Dylan Barbour are now involved in a love triangle. Dylan, 25, has only had eyes for Hannah since the beginning, but he seemed upset after she told him about her pre-show meet-up with Blake on Tuesday night’s episode.

Demi Burnett, meanwhile, came out as queer to several of her castmates, including Derek Peth.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

