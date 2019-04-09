The role of a lifetime! Chris Hemsworth wants to be in the running to play the next James Bond.

Hemsworth, 35, would jump at the chance to fill Daniel Craig’s shoes after the British actor finishes shooting the 25th movie in the 007 franchise, which is expected to be his last.

The Australian hunk started dreaming about playing the iconic spy while he was filming 2013’s Rush, in which he starred as race car driver James Hunt.

“When we were shooting Rush, someone [on set] had said [something about me playing James Bond] and I thought, ‘Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great,” Hemsworth told Balance in a profile published on Monday, April 8. “I don’t think you’ll ever meet anyone who doesn’t want to have a crack at James Bond. I’d love to do it. But that’s up to so many elements and is way beyond myself; it’s not one you can pitch yourself on to either. It’s something that the community of Bond fans, [producer] Barbara Broccoli and the whole crew there agree on and it has to be a very organic decision from them.”

The Avengers: End Game star added: “There have been a lot of names thrown out there and a lot of brilliant people can tackle that one.”

Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston and Richard Madden are among the actors that loyal fans have discussed stepping into the role once Craig, 51, bids the franchise farewell.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actor previously starred as the MI6 agent in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). However, he told Time Out magazine in October 2015 that he’s ready to move on.

“I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” he told the publication at the time when asked how long he would continue playing Bond. “I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

However, he told Stephen Colbert later that August that he wants “to go out on a high note” before parting ways with the character, who has previously been portrayed by Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

Bond 25, which has not yet been titled, will hit theaters on November 8, 2019, in the U.S. and will be released two weeks earlier, on October 25, in the U.K.

