A birthday prank! Chris Hemsworth wished Avengers costar Chris Evans a happy birthday — by sharing a photo of Chris Pratt.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be [no. 1] in my book,” the Thor actor, 37, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 12.

The sweet sentiment isn’t the problem. Hemsworth trolled the Captain America actor by posting a photo of himself with Pratt, 41, on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is due in theaters in February 2022. The Parks and Recreation alum is seen wearing his Star-Lord costume while the Australian actor is wearing Thor’s iconic blonde wig.

The Marvel stars are often pitted against each other in the “Battle of the Hollywood Chrises,” but some still can’t keep them straight. After all, they’re each handsome men leading action franchises, and sometimes they’re even in the same comic book films.

However, Mindy Kaling pointed out that Hemsworth is forgetting another costar who hit the big 4-0 recently — Natalie Portman. She played the God of Thunder’s love interest, Jane Foster, in the first two Thor movies, and she’ll return in next year’s fourth installment. The Black Swan actress turned 40 on Wednesday, June 9.

“How did Natalie Portman and Chris Evans not throw a joint 40th birthday party?” the Never Have I Ever creator, 41, shared via Twitter on Sunday. “Hemsworth knows them both from Thor stuff, he could’ve done something about it, he really wiffed on this one.”

Evans’ other Avengers costars were a little more earnest in their birthday wishes. “Sending all the virtual hugs to you on your birthday, brother!” Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, tweeted on Sunday.

On Saturday, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner wrote via Instagram, “Happy 40th to you my brother !!! I miss you @chrisevans #a6”

A6 references the original six actors in 2012’s Avengers film: Evans, Hemsworth, Renner, 50, Ruffalo, 53, Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson.

While the Knives Out star has not commented on his birthday plans, it seems likely that he’ll be spending his big day with his best buddy — his dog, Dodger.

Gymnast Aly Raisman, who said she’s been friends with Evans “for a couple of years,” sometimes brings her puppy, Mylo, to socialize with Evans’ Boxer-mix rescue dog. In May, the Olympian told Us Weekly about the playdates.

“Our dogs have fun together, so it’s nice,” she said, adding that Evans is “great” and “super nice.”