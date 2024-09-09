Chrishell Stause has questions about why her journey to motherhood with partner G-Flip didn’t make it into season 8 of Selling Sunset — but controversial NFL player DeShaun Watson‘s cameo did.

“[We filmed scenes] touching on real life stuff that we are going through. To see some of the stuff that made it instead — clearly I don’t get a say,” Chrishell, 43, told her Snapchat followers in a series of videos uploaded after the hit Netflix series returned on Friday, September 6.

Chrishell specifically cited the decision to include Amanza Smith showing a house to DeShaun, 28, adding, “Keeping DeShaun Watson in was a choice.” The reality star captioned the social media upload, “Lets try not to get myself in trouble. But if you google him you will know why I say.”

On the show, DeShaun and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, toured a home worth $5,795,000 on St. Ives Drive in Los Angeles.

“The biggest thing we are looking for out here in L.A. is not having to go to a hotel. We want our place where we can keep our other clothes, and just pop in whenever we need to go train, or she can do her work,” the athlete explained in the sixth episode. “But the most important thing is being cozy, being comfortable, being home.”

Chrishell isn’t the only one who took some issue with DeShaun on the show following dozens of accusations of sexual assault and misconduct accusations.

“Netflix producers allowing Deshaun Watson to be on Selling Sunset while the show tries to boast female empowerment is utterly disgusting,” read one reaction via X while another person added, “Now why in the hell is Deshaun Watson on Selling Sunset and why are they all kiki-ing with him like he doesn’t have 30 sexual assault allegations???”

In 2021, the former Houston Texans quarterback was accused of sexual assault by massage therapist Ashley Solis. She ultimately filed a civil lawsuit against DeShaun, claiming that he exposed himself and purposely touched her hand with his penis during a massage. In the days after the initial lawsuit, over 20 more women accused him of indecent acts and filed civil lawsuits as well.

“I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I Have never treated any woman with anything than the utmost respect,” DeShaun wrote via X in 2021. “The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict DeShaun — who has denied any wrongdoing — on any criminal charges after 10 women filed criminal complaints. The civil cases remained and the NFL launched a separate investigation, which resulted in an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine from the NFL.

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all the women I’ve impacted in this situation,” he said in an interview with Cleveland News 5 in August 2022. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back. But I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I want to keep pushing forward.”

DeShaun settled 23 of the civil lawsuits against him before being traded from the Texans to the Cleveland Browns in a deal with $230 million. He kicked off his third season with the Browns on Sunday, September 8. They lost to the Dallas Cowboys 33-17.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).