Bring it on! Chrissy Teigen revealed on Friday, February 15, that she and husband John Legend are competing against the cast of Vanderpump Rules on an episode of Family Feud, and she’s just a little bit excited about it.

“Breaking: john and I are taping family feud against the cast of F—KING @PUMPRules Sunday!!!!” the 33-year-old tweeted on Friday, adding that her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, sister, Tina Teigen, and one of Legend’s brothers will make up the rest of her team.

The full Pump Rules lineup hasn’t been revealed, but Ariana Madix shared the model’s tweet and wrote, “MY FAVORITE SHOW WITH MY FAVORITE PEOPLE.”

MY FAVORITE SHOW WITH MY FAVORITE PEOPLE ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ https://t.co/jAZr2l7QEi — ✨ Ariana Madix (@ariana2525) February 16, 2019

Katie Maloney also shared the message, writing, “I’m so friggin excited.” And Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz retweeted Teigen’s post.

Teigen then hinted that her team might be in a bit of trouble, as her mom stumbled badly as she tried to answer a couple of practice questions.

“Oh my god, we’re f—king f—ked,” Teigen could be heard moaning in a video she posted on Friday night.

oh my god we are fucked pic.twitter.com/lDQ4Hb1ERI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 16, 2019

“I’m bailing,” she captioned a second video.

A fan then commented that Maloney and Madix “have a good shot,” prompting Madix to respond, “I watch every day so if I mess up, it’ll be a waste of a literal lifetime of practice.”

“So does my mom so I’m gonna go ahead and just hand you guys the win right now,” Teigen replied.

“I think I’ve built it up too much in my mind,” Madix added.

Teigen is a self-confessed Pump Rules fan. Earlier this week she and Legend, 40, visited Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s new L.A. bar. “FINALLY AT TOMTOM,” she captioned a photo kissing her husband in front of a shot of the restaurateurs puckering up.

Her love for all things Pump Rules goes back a long way — in May 2015 she visited Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant and hung out with Taylor, Maloney, Schwartz and Brittany Cartwright.

A year later she joked on Twitter that she was going to “start hanging out in the alley of SUR, sitting on the abandoned motorcycle just to watch pump rules live.”

