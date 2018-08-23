So you’re saying there’s a chance? Chrissy Teigen expressed her love for the Real Housewives franchise and revealed she might be open to joining the show in the future, but under one condition.

“I will do housewives if I can have it in my contract I don’t have to do reunions,” the 32-year-old model tweeted on Wednesday, August 22. “I think it would be a three part series of me crying and I can’t wear a ballgown on a couch for 12 hours.”

I will do housewives if I can have it in my contract i don’t have to do reunions. I think it would be a three part series of me crying and I can’t wear a ballgown on a couch for 12 hours — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2018

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brielle Biermann commented on the post, “Which housewives would you want to join though…?”

Teigen previously discussed her love of the Bravo series during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in January. The Cravings author, who was pregnant with son Miles at the time, told Us that she “loved the whole process” of carrying a child, which includes chicken broth and Real Housewives binge-watching sessions.

The former Sports Illustrated model visited China in March and teased that she wanted “to do everything the Real Housewives did, except make Erika sad,” she said in reference to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast’s March 2017 trip to Hong Kong that left Erika Jayne in tears following a dramatic boat ride.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost is also a Vanderpump Rules enthusiast, frequently sharing Instagram Story clips of herself catching up on the show. Back in July, Teigen sent a special invitation to the show’s SUR-vers.

“Does anyone from the cast of Vanderpump Rules or Beverly Hills Housewives wanna come to my Malibu beach party tomorrow??? DM ME,” she tweeted at the time. “@jenatkinhair is having a competing party but mine is on the beach with alcohol and good made of gold.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!