Just because Bachelorette filming has been postponed doesn’t mean the show can’t go on! That’s why Us Weekly is reliving season 16 leading lady Clare Crawley’s most dramatic moments from her time in the franchise.

Us confirmed on March 13 that the season was delayed due to increasing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. A source revealed at the time that there were no plans to cancel season 16 entirely.

Crawley, 39, has already proven she can bring fan interest to the show. The reality star made her debut on season 18 of The Bachelor in 2014. She survived until the final rose ceremony, where Juan Pablo Galavis broke up with her instead of proposing. The split led to her first major onscreen showstopper when she told off the former soccer player, 38, for his behavior.

“I lost respect for you because, I’ll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” she admitted. “What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

Crawley earned a reputation for speaking her mind while the cameras were rolling, but behind the scenes, she was just as forthcoming. “I don’t want drama. This is f–ked up to put me in this situation,” she said on Bachelor in Paradise, as producers added clips of a raccoon to the episode to make it seem like she was baring her soul to the animal. “This is something that I dreamt about that’s, like, exciting to me and happy to me and, like, that I’ve been dying to do. I don’t wanna have upset somebody and have somebody have a hard time on my behalf. I don’t want that, and that creates drama.”

The TV personality later called out Christian Rauch on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 for refusing to make a move in their relationship.

Crawley assured that she is taking the production delay in stride earlier this month, responding to a fan on Twitter who said they felt “so bad” for her. “The journey already began long before I had this opportunity;) don’t feel bad,” she replied on Thursday, April 2. “It’s an exciting new chapter!”

The hairstylist also encouraged more men to apply for her season. “I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people,” she said in a March 17 Instagram Live video. “So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?”

