Juan Pablo Wonders What Could Have Been If He Picked Clare Over Nikki

It’s been more than five years since Juan Pablo Galavis and Clare Crawley went their separate ways, but the season 18 Bachelor still wonders what could have happened if he picked her instead of Nikki Ferrell.

“Every once in a while, I think of what could have been if I chose her instead of Nikki, but that’s life,” the 38-year-old former soccer play told Life & Style magazine on Wednesday, March 18, noting it “wasn’t easy” for him to let Crawley go in 2014. “You put your heart out there hoping to find The One and the reality is sometimes it just doesn’t work out and people get hurt.”

During the season 18 Bachelor finale, Galavis reportedly told Crawley that he didn’t love her, but loved “f–king her.” As a result, she told him off before he gave his final rose to Ferrell. The couple, who did not get engaged, split six months after the live reunion special.

Earlier this month, Galavis and Crawley, 38, exchanged words when she was named the season 16 Bachelorette. (While the hair salon owner was set to start filming on Friday, March 13, they were forced to suspend production amid coronavirus concerns.)

“I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on [SIC] their 20s,” Galavis tweeted on Saturday, March 14. “I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch.”

Crawley fired back, “And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness.”

Galavis, who insisted that he wants his ex to find love on the ABC series, told Life & Style that Crawley doesn’t understand how hard the lead role is — yet.

“Roles are reversed now and she will understand how hard it is to decide between the last three,” he said. “Who knows? She might see things from my perspective for once.”

Galavis added that being the lead is “not an easy task,” but also “a great opportunity.”

“She has been looking for love for some time and she totally deserves it,” he explained. “She has been a part of the franchise shows for years, and now, she has the chance to pick who can potentially be the love of her life.”

He concluded: “I would love to see her finding happiness after all and seeing the entire process … My hope is, again, that she finds what she has been looking for a long time.”