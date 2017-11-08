Maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets! Hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley poked fun at Donald Trump’s love of Twitter at the 2017 CMAs.

“Now Brad, I don’t know if you heard about this, but the CMA has given us some ‘guidelines’ with specific topics to avoid,” Underwood told her cohost. The pair, who are celebrating their 10th year hosting the award ceremony, are known for addressing current events in their opening monologues.

“So we can’t be doing any of our silly little songs because this year’s show is a ‘politics-free zone,’’ the “Church Bells” singer said.

Paisley, who joked about singing songs called “Way Down Yonder on the Scaramucci” and “Stand by your Manafort,” did not care about the “guidelines” and started singing when Underwood pretended to move on to the first award.

“Right now, he’s probably in his PJs, watching cable news, reaching for his cellphone,” Paisley sang to the tune of Underwood’s hit song “Before He Cheats.”

“Right now, he’s probably asking Siri how in the hell do you spell Pocahontas,” the “Whiskey Lullaby” crooner sang. Underwood added, “Well, here we go.”

“In the middle of the night, from the privacy of a gold-plated White House toilet seat, he writes little Bob Corker, NFL and covfefe,” Paisley sang. The duo stopped the song to joke about the pronunciation and meaning of Trump’s infamous “covfefe” tweet.

“And it’s fun to watch, yeah, that’s for sure, until little rocket man starts a nuclear war,” the song continued. “And then maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets.”

Before the “Before He Cheats” Trump parody, the CMAs paid tribute to the terrorist attacks in Las Vegas, Charlottesville, New York, Sutherland Springs and the natural disasters in Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida with an “Amazing Grace” and “Hold My Hand” medley.

