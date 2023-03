CMT Music Awards 2023: See the Full List of Nominees

They perform — you vote! Plug in the amps and dust off your best boots: The 2023 CMT Music Award nominations are here, and the list is jam-packed with the best names in country music today.

Lainey Wilson leads the pack with four nominations — Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year — closely followed by cohost Kane Brown, who is up for three nods at the country ceremony. Tying the “What Ifs” singer, 29, is singer-songwriter Cody Johnson and first-time nominee Jelly Roll.

In addition to being a nominee, Brown will also cohost the evening’s festivities alongside fellow nominee Kelsea Ballerini. The 2023 CMT Music Awards — which will be held at Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 2 — will mark the third time the two KBs have helmed the ceremony together. The “Penthouse” singer, for her part, is also up for several awards during the event: Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for her hit, “Heartfirst.”

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood, meanwhile, could add another feather to her cap when it comes to this year’s ceremony. The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer, 39, is already the most decorated artist at the CMT Awards — she boasts 25 wins over her career — but could land another if she scores the coveted Video of the Year win for “Hate My Heart.”

Other high-profile names up for the biggest prizes in country music include Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton, Walker Hayes, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and many more.

Keep scrolling to see all of the nominees for the 2023 CMT Music Awards — and vote here.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air Sunday, April 2 on CBS from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire at Tina’s”

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”

Lainey Wilson – “Heart Like a Truck”

Maren Morris – “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert – “Actin’ Up”

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Rock and a Hard Place”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

Cole Swindell – “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on You”

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay – “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A – “Summer State of Mind”

Little Big Town – “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty – “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band – “Out in the Middle”

Female Breakthrough Video of the Year

Avery Anna – “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan – “If He Wanted to He Would”

MacKenzie Porter – “Pickup”

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade – “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy – “Found It In You”

Male Breakthrough Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman – “Fall in Love”

Corey Kent – “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan – “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean – “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll – “Son of a Sinner”

Nate Smith – “Whiskey on You”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth a Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi – “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – “Where We Started”

CMT Performance of the Year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton – “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton – “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker – “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson – “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce – “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds – “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile – “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMS Digital-First Performance of the Year

Charley Crockett – “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young – “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress – “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll – “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney – “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery – “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions