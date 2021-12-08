Survival of the fittest … celebrity. Colton Underwood, Eboni K. Williams, Jodie Sweetin and more stars are reportedly set to compete on a CBS reality show titled Beyond the Edge, which will be similar to Survivor.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, December 8, that the network has a new series in the works that will feature similar challenges to the ones on Survivor — but with celebrities as the competitors. Underwood, 29, Williams, 38, Sweetin, 39, Ray Lewis, Paulina Porizkova and Metta World Peace are among the cast members, according to the outlet.

Variety confirmed on Wednesday that the series will be called Beyond the Edge, though CBS declined to comment. The show was reportedly filmed in Bocas del Toro, Panama, in September and October and is expected to air in the spring of 2022.

Survivor debuted on CBS in May 2000. The competition series is currently in its 41st season, but there has never been a celebrity edition of it.

The rumored cast for Beyond the Edge are no strangers to reality TV. Williams joined The Real Housewives of New York City in October 2020, while Sweetin and Lewis, 46, competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Porizkova, 56, was a judge on America’s Next Top Model from 2008 to 2009, and Peace, 42, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

Underwood, for his part, was the Bachelor during season 23 of the ABC series, which aired in 2019. He returned to reality TV earlier this month in Netflix’s Coming Out Colton, documenting his journey after announcing in April that he is gay.

“I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” the Bachelorette alum exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth. What was so cool too was, like, after the show was over, I didn’t know what was really next. I knew that I was still coming out and I still am. So there’s still things to work through right now. … The friends that I have, the support group that I have has been so helpful and impactful.”

Underwood is in a serious relationship with Jordan C. Brown, but he chose not to include his love life in the new show. “I have been through that. I have done that,” he explained. “Even going into the show, that was one of the conversations with the production company. … I’m not in a space right now to really, like, put myself out there like that. I had a lot of self-discovery to do.”