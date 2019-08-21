Colton Underwood supports Demi Burnett on her journey to finding love. The former Bachelor lead responded to a tweet about his ex-suitress moving on with a woman on Bachelor in Paradise.

During the Tuesday, August 20, episode of the ABC reality series, a viewer tweeted, “I don’t blame for [sic] @demi_burnett for wanting to date / fall in love with a girl after @colton. I probably would too.”

In response, Colton, 27, wrote, “It’s sad that this is your take away in all of this. Your response is ignorant.”

Demi, 24, revealed earlier in the season that she had been casually dating a woman named Kristian Haggerty back home before heading to Paradise. While in Mexico, she developed feelings for Derek Peth, but she also couldn’t stop thinking about Kristian.

“Demi confirmed that she still has these feelings for somebody else, and I don’t care if that’s a man or a woman,” Derek, 31, said on Tuesday’s episode. “It’s just hard to know that there is another person there.”

Ultimately, host Chris Harrison flew Kristian to Mexico (making her the first-ever non-Bachelor franchise alum to appear on the show) so that she could talk things out with Demi. After their reunion, the interior designer said, “The second that I saw you, I knew — it’s you. It’s always been you. I want to be with you.”

Demi then had to tell Derek about her decision, saying, “[Kristian is] going to stay here and I’m going to pursue my relationship with her.” The commercial banker became emotional, but he took the news surprisingly well. Demi introduced him to Kristian, and the three of them had a mature conversation.

“I don’t think that it helped me to meet Kristian, but I wanted to do that because I thought it would help Demi,” Derek said in a confessional. “I just want Demi to be happy.”

Prior to Paradise, Demi competed for Colton’s heart on The Bachelor season 23 earlier this year. He ultimately found love with Cassie Randolph.

