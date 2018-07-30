Forget Batman v. Superman and Captain America: Civil War — Us Weekly has an even better superhero showdown with this special Comic-Con edition of “Marry, Date or Ditch”!

For this game, we had some of the San Diego convention’s best cosplayers assess hypothetical futures with cinematic crimefighters. First up? Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

“Personally, I would marry Henry Cavill as Superman,” a Catwoman told Us. “He just … he floods my basement, he really does.”

That said, Catwoman told us she’d never be caught with a certain web-slinger. “I guess I would have to ditch Tom Holland,” she added. “I feel like it would be a lot of me teaching him all the time. I kinda like a man [who’s] a man. He already knows what to do. He can handle me. I don’t think that Spider-Man, Tom Holland — I don’t think he can handle me.”

Granted, this cosplayer isn’t necessarily a one-superhero gal. “I would go back and forth between Batman and Superman if I could,” she said. “It’s 2018. Like, let’s be polyamorous about it. Let’s have some consensual non-monogamy going on. You know?”

Meanwhile, two guys were in agreement about Gal Godot’s Wonder Woman, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn — but only after one of them realized it’d be a mistake to marry Wonder Woman. “No, she’s got the Lasso of Truth,” he said, correcting himself. “Ditch Wonder Woman. That’d turn out bad.”

Check out the video above for even more assessments, including how one attendee dressed like The Little Mermaid’s Ursula would handle Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and Tom Hardy’s Bane.

