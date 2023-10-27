Corinne Olympios’ first interaction with Omarosa Manigault Newman set the tone for their entire House of Villains relationship

“That was so uncalled for and so rude,” Corinne, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively of the first time she and Omarosa met.

During the House of Villains season 1 premiere, Corinne introduced herself to Omarosa and asked The Apprentice alum’s name. “Google. It’ll help you,” Omarosa replied, ignoring Corinne.

“Is this a joke?” Corinne wondered on the show. “Excuse me ma’am? I introduced myself to you.”

Things escalated with Corinne calling Omarosa a “bitch.”

While chatting with Us, The Bachelor alum doubled down on her comment from the show, saying that Omarosa was “trying too hard” with her comeback — and, no, Corinne never Googled her.

“I don’t have patience for that, and that’s why I cried because I feel like I was just so frustrated and I wasn’t going to blow up,” Corinne added, noting that she is unbothered when people don’t know who she is.

“Not everybody watches everything. Not everyone is going to know who you are, so it’s weird to act that way,” Corinne told Us. “I think it’s just unladylike to constantly be like, ‘I’m this. I’m the star.’ … It’s like if people don’t know you, they don’t know you. It’s OK.”

While Corinne noted that she’s “comfortable” with her status in the spotlight, some of her costars — namely Omarosa and Jax Taylor — were not. In fact, Corinne named Omarosa as the cast member that gave production the hardest time.

“It’s funny to let them make themselves look bad and look crazy,” she added. “Clearly, all you really care about is how famous you are. Relax, you’ll have your fans and people will love you for you.”

As the season continues, Corinne made it clear that while she and Omarosa are “working together” at some points, no friendship occurred between the two.

One thing that fans will see, however, is a flirty relationship between Corinne and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

“I like a guy that’s confident,” Corinne told Us. “He just comes off as confident — he’s like me. … There comes a point where you have to be serious enough to keep my attention, but you’ll definitely get my attention in the beginning.”

She teased, “We’ll see if he keeps my attention or not.”

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month, Corinne named Bananas, 41, as the person whom she’s texted most recently. However, she played coy with Us when asked where things with him stand now.

“I just want this to play out for everybody,” she shared. “We definitely talk, we’re friends. We’ll see what happens. There might be a little something, something going on, but we’ll see.”

Reporting by Sarah Hearon