Jax Taylor is not holding back about his experience filming with Corinne Olympios on season 1 of House of Villains.

During a new episode of his “When Reality Hits” podcast on Friday, October 13, Jax, 44, shared his opinion on Corinne, 31, as his wife, Brittany Cartwright, rehashed the premiere of the E! competition series.

“She cried the whole time. She’s annoying,” Jax said after Brittany, 34, mentioned how Corinne burst into tears when meeting Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Viewers watched the drama unfold on Thursday, October 12, when Corinne admitted she didn’t know Omarosa’s name during their first meeting. In response, Omarosa, 49, told Corinne to use Google to “help” her.

Omarosa continued to shut Corrine’s attempts at a conversation down, which caused the former Bachelor contestant to walk away in tears.

“You know what I call that? I call that trying way too f—king hard. So have a great f—king day, bitch,” Corrine told Omarosa.

Meanwhile, Omarosa remained unbothered and later nominated Corrine to be evicted from the show. “I have a lot of experience in this space. Mind games are essential to establishing your dominance. May the games begin,” Omarosa said in a confessional.

Jax, for his part, did not have better luck forming a friendship with Corrine. After the Vanderpump Rules alum entered the house in the premiere, Corrine quickly told several of their contestants — including Tiffany Pollard — not to trust him.

“She kept going on the whole time. She was like, ‘Why don’t you like me Jax?'” he recalled on Friday. “I never saw [what she said about me] but even at the premiere party she was like, ‘Do you like me? Do you like me?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t not like you, but I don’t like you. I don’t know you.'”

House of Villains is the newest reality series which brings together various notorious cast members from shows including Survivor, The Challenge, 90 Day Fiancé and more. The participants are competing for a cash prize of $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Ahead of the premiere, Omarosa exclusively told Us Weekly about the surprising bond between her, Jax and Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

“I’m very fortunate because I’ve not bonded in the past with the cast as much. I got two great roommates, and I’m not just saying that because they’re sitting here,” she said during a joint interview. “I really got lucky with two great roommates and two great friends. And now Jax has two great sisters that he can’t shake. I mean, it was just great to actually connect with people.”

Jax also spilled a behind-the-scenes secret about the person who originally spoke on the evil villain microphone.

“I was watching the episode and we had somebody come over the microphone that would say, ‘Good morning villains.’ They would tell us the next thing we were doing and the original voice was Anna Delvey,” he claimed on his podcast about Anna, who was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison in April 2019 after she was convicted of grand larceny, larceny in the second degree and theft of services. “She was on house arrest so she couldn’t be on the show, but she could have her voice on it.”

Jax added: “Now I’m watching the show, that’s not her voice. It’s like some English women so I’m wondering what happened. … Anna was the intercom person.”

House of Villains airs on E! Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.