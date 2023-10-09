Who says villains can’t make friends? The cast of House of Villains are known baddies in the reality TV world — but even the greatest bad guys and gals have a soft spot for one another.

“I have to give it to my roommate. My talented, beautiful, gorgeous, courageous roommate, Corinne [Olympios],” Tiffany “New York” Pollard, 41. exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the House of Villains premiere about who she felt closest to on set. “Instantly when she hit that door, it was just like a blonde, fresh of sunshine, fresh air, just everything. When they go ‘awww’ in the movies, this is what she was throughout the whole house.”

While Tiffany is most known for “putting people in their place” on reality TV, she shared that if she didn’t have Corinne, 31, in the house, she might not “have been able to survive it.” For the Bachelor alum, she echoed similar sentiments.

“I literally had the best time, [Tiffany] had my back. I am so lucky to have met you and so lucky to have been her roommate,” Corinne gushed. “I feel blessed that I have it in my life now. I think that’s one of the best things that came out of this show for me, is my friendship with Ms. Tiffany.”

Omarosa Manigault Newman famously said on her first season of The Apprentice that she “didn’t come here to make friends” — but 25 years later she told Us that she actually “made friends” this time.

“I’m very fortunate because I’ve not bonded in the past with the cast as much. I got two great roommates and I’m not just saying that because they’re sitting here,” Omarosa, 49, exclusively told Us while nodding to Jax Taylor and Anfisa Arkhipchenko. “I really got lucky with two great roommates and two great friends. And now Jax has two great sisters that he can’t shake. I mean it was just great to actually connect with people.”

While Tiffany and Corinne teased that costar Jonny Fairplay had grown close to Shake Chatterjee, the Survivor alum, 49, didn’t agree with their read on the situation.

“Shake is so weird,” Fairplay quipped to Us while laughing at his costars’ thoughts. “I remember saying it at some point during a confessional, I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, I like Shake.’ And I’m just like, wow. A, why do I have to apologize for liking Shake, and B, do I really like Shake? So the whole thing blows my mind.”

Fairplay and Shake, 39, did seem to have a good rapport in the house as the former wrestler included the Love is Blind alum in his alliance alongside Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio — who formed over their shared love of the pool and hot tub. While Fairplay teased he worked with Shake and Bananas in the house, he actually got along really well with his roommate Bobby Lytes.

“If you’re going to have a roommate, I think Bobby Lytes is the best, personally,” Fairplay told Us of the Love & Hip Hop: Miami alum. “And it is so insane because I’m just evil, I guess. We’d wake up every night, we’d tell each other good night, and every morning we’d say, good morning. And I’d wish Bobby a Happy Earth Day. And he was like, ‘Is it really?’ I’m like, no. And we had the cleanest room in the house.”

House of Villains premieres on E! Thursday, October 12, at 10 p.m. ET.