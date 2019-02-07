She said “Yes!” John-David Duggar takes a huge step in his relationship with Abbie Grace Burnett during the season 4 premiere of Counting On. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Duggar, then 28, reveals he’s extremely nervous after dinner – and Burnett, 26, has no idea what’s happening.

“After supper, John said he wanted to take me in to the next room to show me another old plane,” she says in her confessional.

The minute the pair walk outside, they’re standing in front of multiple planes and a movie awning that reads, “Abbie, will you marry me?”

On the ground is a pile of rose petals, arranged in the shape of a heart.

“You know life’s been wonderful since about, what, May 6. We started flying. That was the first thing we really did together,” the Arkansas constable and part-time officer says. “So anyway, I wanted to know if you wanted to keep flying with me?”

With a huge smile on her face, she responds, “I would love to keep flying with you.”

Us Weekly broke the news of their engagement in July 2018. “One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” the couple told Us at the time. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

The pair tied the knot in November 2018 in Burnett’s hometown, Ada, Oklahoma.

Counting On season 4 premieres on TLC Monday, February 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

