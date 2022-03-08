The one where she didn’t remember. Courteney Cox joined her Friends costars during the HBO Max reunion special last year — but that doesn’t mean she recalled all of her scenes as Monica Geller.

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” Cox, 57, jokingly revealed during an interview with Today‘s Willie Geist on Sunday, March 6. “I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

The Cougar Town alum noted that her “bad memory” has kept her from remembering every detail of her time on the Friends set. “I’m kinda bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures. Because I don’t have a lot to look back at,” she added. “I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all. But it’s so funny.”

In May 2021, the cast reunited for the first time since the NBC series wrapped in 2004. Cox was joined by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as they celebrated the impact of Friends.

The two-hour episode also included appearances from former guest stars, including Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Elliott Gould, James Michael Tyler and Maggie Wheeler.

While looking back on a decade together, Cox’s former cast mates admitted that they had gaps with certain episodes as well. After not being able to recall “The One With the Ball” episode, Schwimmer, 55, explained that he only started to rewatch the show recently.

“I hadn’t seen it really in 17 years, until my daughter just started watching it this past year, and that kind of sucked me into it,” the American Crime Story alum, who shares a 10-year-old daughter with ex Zoë Buckman, said at the time.

Kudrow, 58, and Perry, 52, haven’t revisited the series since taking their final bow either. “There are seasons I’ve never seen,” the Web Therapy alum shared, noting that her husband got her to give past episodes a try. “Michel [Stern] and I started watching some of season 4, which I thought I had watched. He enjoys them more than I do, because I’m mortified with myself.”

LeBlanc, 54, for his part, gushed about seeing old Friends episodes on TV, saying, “I was so proud to be on the show, some of the stuff was so great.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!