No one told her life was gonna be this way! Courteney Cox couldn’t resist trying out the viral Friends face filters and imitating her costars — even though the images created by the app were more like an off-brand version of the cast.

“Apparently, there’s a new Friends face app. Let’s check it out,” the Shining Vale star, 57, began the video of her using the filter. As Cox played around with the app, each cast member’s face morphed with her own — and the actress, who portrayed Monica on the NBC sitcom, was quick to call out the striking dissimilarities.

The Cougar Town alum first “turned into” David Schwimmer, who portrayed Ross on the hit show. “Hi,” Cox said, attempting to imitate the character’s low voice. “Really? I don’t look anything like Schwimmer.”

She then transformed into Matt LeBlanc (Joey), quoting his most famous line. “Hi! How you doin’?” the actress nodded to the camera, noticing how her own jewelry enhanced the impersonation: “Oh, looks good with an earring. Or two.”

Once Cox got into the girls’ filters, however, the characters became hard to define.

“Oh hello,” she admired herself in the video. The filter depicted her with ice blue eyes, arched eyebrows and a merlot lip. ”Who is that? Is that Monica? Not sure. Rachel? I have no idea.”

The Scream star added: “This is one of the worst apps I’ve ever seen, but OK.”

Cox went through the whole cast, including her onscreen husband Matthew Perry. “Chandler has rosacea,” she marked, commenting on the rosy red cheeks from the filter. “Oh, Chandler.”

After gushing over castmate Lisa Kudrow, the Alabama native attempted to figure out which filter was supposed to be her. She eliminated that one filter couldn’t be Rachel because Jennifer Aniston has “a gorgeous mouth” — the filter did not — so Cox concluded it must be her.

“I feel terrible about myself,” she joked. “Bye!”

While the Dirt actress remains close with her Friends castmates and reunited with them on the set for last year’s HBO Max reunion, Cox admitted last month that she doesn’t remember a lot from filming.

“I should’ve watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, ‘I don’t remember being there,’” she quipped on the Today show in March. “I don’t remember filming so many episodes.”

She blamed her “bad memory” for the lack of recollection and explained on Today that she wished the cast “spen[t] more time taking pictures” while filming the show.

“I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all,” Cox said. “But it’s so funny.”

